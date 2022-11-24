Casemiro produces stellar performance in Brazil’s opening game against Serbia



Manchester United midfielder Casemiro was outstanding in his country’s opening World Cup game against Serbia.

Brazil were dominant from the first minute, and Casemiro was the commander in midfield.

🇧🇷 Casemiro vs Serbia 🌟 • 86% pass accuracy

• 56/65 passes completed

• 77 touches

• 3/5 accurate long balls

• 2/3 tackles won

• 7 recoveries

• 3/3 ground duels won

• 90 minutes played#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/gdyZLBb6Yn — UtdPlug (@UtdPlug) November 24, 2022

Defensively solid, the 30 year old intercepted almost everything that came his way.

His tactical intelligence helped him scan danger and position well

He was calm and composed during build-ups and facilitated plenty of attacks.

Casemiro’s passing was stupendous. In the first half, he played an outstanding pass to Neymar in the box, who couldn’t sort his feet and gave the ball away.

Late in the second half, Casemiro moved up the pitch.

He was close to scoring a worldy but hit the post.

It was a near-perfect performance from United’s midfield commander.

For United, these are positive signs. The 30 year old is in the prime of his career and doesn’t look like he is fading away any time soon.

Many doubted United moving for him in the summer, but it is safe to say that he has proved all doubters wrong.

Brazil are one of the favourites to win the FIFA World Cup, so Casemiro is likely to have a long tournament.

Erik ten Hag will be hoping to have him back and fit for the crucial second half of United’s season.