Cristiano Ronaldo edging closer to a move to Saudi Arabia



Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly close to joining the Al Nassr.

According to Marca, the 37 year old is expected to join the Saudi Arabian club.

Ronaldo’s interview with Piers Morgan would have caused an uproar among the club’s hierarchy.

He goes on to talk about the poor infrastructure of the club and how it is nowhere near the level required.

Ronaldo stated that the Glazers do not care about the United and that he had never met them.

His comments about Erik ten Hag and the ex-players were not met kindly by the fanbase.

United decided to terminate his contract by a mutual agreement.

The 37 year old is now a free agent in January and can go wherever he wants.

He reportedly refused a move to Saudi last summer due to his willingness to remain at United.

Marca state: “The Portuguese rejected it because of his idea of ​​continuing in the fight for important titles and increasing his data and numbers in the Champions League, something that Manchester United has not been able to offer him either.”

They now claim that the Portuguese striker is getting closer to a transfer to Al Nassr on similar terms to what they offered in the summer.

While the team might not fulfil Ronaldo’s competitive demands, it could be the ideal destination for him where he could be made to feel special again.