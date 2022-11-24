Cristiano Ronaldo makes headlines again in his first match after leaving Man United



Cristiano Ronaldo’s first match since leaving Manchester United saw him winning and converting a penalty as his Portugal side won 3-2 against Ghana in the World Cup.

The match saw Ronaldo set new records, being the first player to score in five World Cups and also he is now both the youngest and oldest World Cup goalscorer in Portuguese history.

However, it is fair to say that Manchester United fans are unlikely to feel disappointed that the star is no longer at the club, because his all-round performance was disappointing.

Ronaldo was put through on goal inside the first ten minutes but his poor control allowed the keeper to smother the ball and it went out for a corner.

Minutes later the 37 year old rose for a header just a couple of yards out but he managed to put it wide when it looked easier to score.

The legendary forward managed to put the ball in the net in the 30th minute but clearly pushed a defender in his approach to goal.

ITV commentator Ally McCoist, a famous striker in his own right, complained that Ronaldo was “positioning himself for a finish rather than taking part in the game”.

Before half time a cross went over Ronaldo’s head and rather than be aware that it had gone to a teammate behind him, he was laughing and then stood in the way as Felix tried to cross the ball back toward the goal.

McCoist said “the big man switches off here, completely switches off, unaware Joao Felix is behind him, there’s no excuse for that”.

Nonetheless it was the five times Ballon d’Or winner who created the breakthrough in the game. He won a penalty – which looked doubtful enough to be put to the VAR, but was not – and then converted it himself.

Overall, Ronaldo had a 78% pass accuracy, 4 shots – two on target and an expected goals (xg) rate of 1.19 (stats via sofascore.com).

But it was by all accounts a patchy performance that did little to convince fans that United have made a mistake in letting him go.