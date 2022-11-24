Facundo Pellistri’s World Cup debut performance helps Uruguay earn a point

Manchester United winger Facundo Pellistri put in a good shift for Uruguay in their opening game of the World Cup, coming off in the 88th minute.

Former Red Devil Edinson Cavani also made an appearance coming off the bench in the 64th minute to try and change the game and find a winner for the South American side.

Unfortunately, despite a number of chances created, the game ended 0-0.

Pellistri caused problems for South Korea as he linked up well with Luis Suarez especially in the first-half, delivering some good balls into the box.

Uruguay hit the bar twice as South Korea frustrated them. Tottenham’s Son Heung-min was kept quiet for much of the match but the Koreans did have their fair share of chances.

20-year old Pellistri is yet to make his senior debut for the Reds after arriving at the club back in 2020.

Today he showed he is a disciplined and dedicated player as, playing on the right, he got some good blocks and tackles in as he helped his team defend in the first-half.

When he lost possession he worked quickly and effectively to win it back around the 70th minute mark.

Statistics show he had 78% pass accuracy, 31 touches and made two key passes. One great cross should have been turned home by Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez but he made a hash of the easy chance.

📈 | Facundo Pellistri’s stats versus the Korean Republic: ⏱ 88 Minutes played

🤺 31 Touches

🛰 77.8% Pass accuracy (14)

💥 Shots (0)

🔑 Key passes (2)

👻 Possession lost (12)

🤤 Dribbles attempts (4) Talent.#MUFC🔍 | #WorldCup2022🇺🇾 pic.twitter.com/kW1Ep3ywT3 — ΛROUND THE GROUNDS (@ArndTheGrnds) November 24, 2022

He offered width to the Uruguay team and put in some promising balls into the danger zone but unfortunately South Korea were solid in their defence too and neither side could find the breakthrough.

Uruguay will now face Portugal on Monday where Pellistri will face team-mates Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes.

This hard earned point leaves Group H wide open with it expected to be a three-way battle between Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea all in good form coming into the competition.

After Pellistri’s performance in his World Cup debut today, he looks set to feature throughout the competition.