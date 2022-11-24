How Cristiano Ronaldo’s two-match ban will affect his future move



This week marked the end of Cristiano Ronaldo’s rather tumultuous second innings at Manchester United which lasted 18 months.

A lot went on in this period with four managers being at the helm while the team suffered on the pitch due to dismal displays from star players.

With Erik ten Hag’s appointment, the club seem to be on the mend but Ronaldo’s star seemed to be fading as the Dutch manager preferred Marcus Rashford in the striker’s role in place of the Portuguese.

CR7-United association over

And that meant an inevitable clash between the two personalities which culminated in an incendiary TV interview in which the former United No 7 lambasted the club and the new manager.

The Old Trafford outfit were left with no chance but to terminate the player’s contract by mutual consent and can now focus on the job at hand without further distractions.

For the Portugal striker, his super agent Jorge Mendes is desperately trying to find his client a top club, but so far, just like in the summer, no club has shown interest.

A lot of clubs have been mentioned as possible destinations but very few can afford to pay his gigantic wages and this will further complicate matters.

Another matter that will affect the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s future club is the fact that the striker has been slapped with a two-match ban for his misconduct with a fan during last season’s Everton clash.

Two-game ban

The 37-year-old was seen hitting a phone while in a fan’s hand after his team suffered defeat and has been fined £50,000 by the Football Association.

The ban will not affect his World Cup involvement and he was seen scoring against Ghana in Portugal’s opener and became the first player to score in five World Cups.

However, whichever club he signs for, he will miss their first two league games. And this applies to England or abroad.

Ronaldo can continue to play in continental competitions like the Champions League but the ban will apply exclusively for domestic fixtures.

An independent FA hearing found him guilty of improper and violent conduct. The FA revealed that the striker admitted the improper conduct charge but did not accept the violent conduct charge.

