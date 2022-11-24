Manchester United connection shines bright as Portugal secure nervy victory

Portugal have beaten Ghana to top Group H after their opening game of the World Cup. It was a heated affair, especially in the second half which saw five goals scored by both teams after a sedate first 45 minutes.

Ghana held their own against former United star Cristiano Ronaldo who kept trying to make runs into the box but was expertly marshalled by the defence.

United’s Bruno Fernandes struggled to make much of an impact in the first-half as Ghana played deep.

In the second half both sides were much improved with Cristiano Ronaldo breaking the deadlock from a penalty.

It means Ronaldo is the now the first player to have scored in five World Cups.

Moments later though, Ghana fought back and it was Andre Ayew who fired in the equaliser from close range, stunning the Portuguese.

However, Portugal got two goals in two minutes to put the game out of reach, or so they thought.

Both goals in the 78th and 80th minute were assisted by Fernandes who had stepped things up in the second half and floated in a number of long balls which unleashed the attackers.

Joao Felix coolly slotted in the first whilst substitute, Rafael Leao made an instant impact by bagging the second.

But the African side never gave up hope and Osman Bukari got a second for Ghana as Ronaldo, who had been taken off, threw his hands up in frustration on the sidelines.

With nine minutes injury time to play, Ghana had a couple of chances to draw things level.

Diogo Costa put the ball down, unaware that Inaki Williams was lurking, but his scuffed shot was cleared off the line.

Meanwhile, a chance fell to Bukari but ultimately landed on the roof of the net.

It was a good day at the office in the end for Fernandes whilst United’s Diogo Dalot was an unused substitute.