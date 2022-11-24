Manchester United target Moussa Diaby to boost forward line



After the Fulham victory, most Manchester United supporters were hoping for a quiet World Cup where their players would shine and return injury-free.

But what transpired instead left a bad taste in everyone’s mouth. Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo decided to go on air to lambast the club for betraying him and manager Erik ten Hag for disrespecting him.

The Portuguese also reserved scathing comments for United legends Wayne Rooney and Gary Neville as well as former interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

Striker search

And his incendiary interview meant United were left with no choice but to mutually agree a separation which was finally announced a couple of days ago.

While it will help Ten Hag and his squad to focus on the job at hand without further distractions, Ronaldo’s departure opens up the need to get a quality replacement in January.

United’s current options do not exactly inspire confidence at the moment. Anthony Martial‘s goals to minute ratio remains high but his injury record remains a cause for concern.

Marcus Rashford is once again playing with a smile on his face and he is the club’s top scorer so far this season but his finishing prowess still requires quite a bit of work.

Names like Cody Gakpo, Joao Felix and Marcus Thuram have already been mentioned as options but a name new name has entered the fray.

Diaby the answer?

According to Fichajes, Bayer Leverkusen star Moussa Diaby has emerged as a surprise target for the Reds. The 23-year-old has eight goals and four assists in 22 games across all competitions this season.

Diaby has been a part of Leverkusen since 2019 and has contributed a total of 43 goals and 41 assists in 146 appearances.

His contract runs till 2025 and Leverkusen will not be selling their star asset on the cheap.

The report further states that Ten Hag is looking at the French international as a replacement for Martial and a summer deal is not beyond the realms of possibility. Manchester United target Moussa Diaby to boost forward line

