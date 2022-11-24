Manchester United transfer target Joao Felix makes a strong case for January move

Manchester United’s need to recruit a proven goalscorer is pretty evident especially after what transpired with Cristiano Ronaldo in the last couple of days.

The initial plan for the Red Devils was to wait till next summer before recruiting a forward player due to the January window being notoriously difficult to negotiate in.

However with Ronaldo’s contract terminated by mutual consent, the need to recruit in the winter will gain precedence over any other plans already laid in place by the club.

Felix impresses

A host of names have been linked with a move to the Old Trafford outfit with the club expected to keep a close eye on the stars taking part in the World Cup.

One player who impressed on Thursday was Portugal star Joao Felix, as he scored with a cool and calm finish in the second-half as Portugal held on for a nervy 3-2 win against Ghana.

Joao Felix’s game by numbers vs. Ghana: 100% long balls completed

44 touches

23 passes completed

4 ground duels won

Joao Felix's game by numbers vs. Ghana: 100% long balls completed
44 touches
23 passes completed
4 ground duels won
1 goal

Felix’s struggles this season at Atletico Madrid have been well chronicled and reports have been rife surrounding the broken relationship between the forward and manager Diego Simeone.

The 23-year-old has started only eight times in 21 games this campaign and he has scored only four times so far with the Madrid-club open to letting him leave in January.

Against Ghana, Felix was a much brighter spark than Ronaldo who also scored from a contentious penalty decision. And his finish was a thing of beauty.

United & Felix could help each other

The Portugal international got on to a well-timed through ball from United star Bruno Fernandes and he expertly chipped the on-rushing goalkeeper with plenty of work still to be done.

Felix had a total of 44 touches of the ball and finished his game with a 100 % long ball pass completion rate.

He did not shirk his defensive duties either as he won four ground duels and made one clearance as well as one tackle.

The former Benfica star finished the game with 23 completed passes and a pass completion rate of 77%.

His ice-cool finish highlighted his quality in front of goal and his young age means he still has a long way to go. His potential is there for all to see and a move away from the La Liga giants could do him a world of good.

Erik ten Hag needs a forward and Felix could be the option he needs. For his sake and potential suitors’ sake, he needs to carry on in the same vein.

