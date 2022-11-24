Marcus Thuram: Manchester United keen on signing Borussia Monchengladbach forward

Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram.

According to Rudy Galetti, the Red Devils are really interested in the player and are monitoring the situation surrounding him.

Thuram’s career has taken a sharp lift in the last two years.

Many around Germany wrote him off due to his poor attitude and injury concerns.

Thuram put in the hard work and is now reaping the benefits.

For Gladbach this season, he has scored 13 goals in 17 games across all competitions.

The Frenchman is in the form of his life and has stormed his way into the French squad for the World Cup.

Former manager Marco Rose spoke about Thuram during his time at Gladbach:

“Marcus is a footballer who benefits greatly from his physique and stature.”

“Nevertheless, he’s also a fine technician who can always deal with situations in tight spaces. Marcus is far from the end of his development. There’s a lot more to come from him.”

His pace and movement around the box make him a tempting option for Man United.

Erik ten Hag’s side lack dynamism in the final third, and Thuram could provide that.

Inter are said to be in advanced talks to sign Thuram but will need to sell to generate enough money.