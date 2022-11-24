The Glazers want a record £6 billion to sell Manchester United



Manchester United’s owners reportedly want £6 billion to sell the club.

According to Rob Dawson (ESPN), the Glazer family is seeking a record-breaking fee to make United the most expensive club.

On Tuesday night, Man United released a statement declaring their willingness to sell.

The ESPN report states:

“The Raine Group, named as the Glazers’ “exclusive financial advisor” after handling the sale of Chelsea to LA Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly and his consortium, have not put a deadline on receiving offers for United.”

“There is an expectation that many of the same parties who took part in the process to buy Chelsea will register their interest.”

“Sources have told ESPN a full takeover is the most likely outcome.”

“Although the Glazer family will only accept an offer that would make United the most expensive sports club ever.”

“Sources close to the process have told ESPN that the statement issued on Tuesday was deliberately vague so as not to weaken the Glazers’ negotiating position.”

We previously covered the story claiming that Sir Jim Ratcliffe is ready to bid for United once the club is formally put up for sale.

Dubai Investment Fund is also said to be one of the leading contenders to buy Man United.

The next few days should provide more clarity regarding the potential buyers.