Flamengo to discuss with sponsors before formally approaching Cristiano Ronaldo regarding a contract



This week marked the end of Cristiano Ronaldo’s tumultuous second innings at Manchester United and it contained both memorable moments as well as incidents fans would like to remove from their memory.

The Portuguese was last season’s top scorer with 24 goals in all competitions but this season he has looked like a shadow of his former self with only one league goal this season.

Erik ten Hag did not seem to be too enamored with the idea of starting the Portugal international regularly mainly due to the lack of pressing from his side.

CR7’s hunt for a new club

And that inevitably lead to a clash between the pair which culminated in an incendiary interview wherein he lambasted the club for betraying him and the Dutchman for disrespecting him.

United were left with no option but to mutually terminate his contract and now it will be a fresh start for both.

The Red Devils will be hoping to kick on from here without further distractions while the striker will be hoping Jorge Mendes can find him an elite club.

🚨 FLAMENGO FAZ CONSULTA POR CRISTIANO RONALDO Ideia do clube é contar com o jogador por três meses e disputar o Mundial de Clubes, ainda sem data e local definido. 🗞️ VEJA pic.twitter.com/XM5NXkPQKr — Boteco dos Amigos (@Botecoo2021) November 25, 2022

As of now, the signs do not look too promising as the striker has already been reportedly turned down by the likes of Premier League giants Chelsea and Newcastle United.

And now it seems like his options are dwindling by the day and the 37-year-old might be forced into making a left-field decision like choosing the MLS or Saudi Club Al-Nassr.

Another new entrant in the race is Brazilian club Flamengo. They were previously linked with a move as reported by The Peoples Person and at that time a move was denied by club president Rodolfo Landim.

Brazilian adventure for CR7?

But according to a report in Veja, “Flamengo has consulted the companies that sponsor the club’s football department to try to formalize a proposal to Cristiano Ronaldo and have the star on the team for three months, with a view to the Club World Cup.”

The 2022 Copa Libertadores champions have not yet made an offer to the player but they are due to hold discussions with sponsors in a bid to gauge the possibility of offering a contract to the player.

The Portugal international made history last night as he became the first player to score in five World Cups and will be hoping to carry on in the same vein in a bid to impress potential suitors.

For United, the attention will now shift to finding an elite replacement in January as they target a top-four finish in the league as well as silverware.

