Habeeb Ogunneye signs first professional contract with Manchester United



Habeeb Ogunneye has signed his first professional contract with Manchester United.

The right back only turned 17 earlier this month but has already impressed enough for the club to tie him down to official terms.

“Proud moment to have signed my first professional contract at this great club,” the youngster said on Instagram earlier today.

“Grateful for my family and all those who have helped me so far. The hard work continues.”

Ogunneye made his Under 18s debut when he was just 15 years of age and enjoyed something of a breakthrough campaign last season.

He made provided two assists in nine appearances and, while he is yet to feature this season, by offering him a professional contract at such a young age, United have shown their faith in him.

The London-born fullback could kick off his season in late December, when United will take on Crystal Palace in the FA Youth Cup.

The Red Devils are the defending champions of the tournament and with talented youngsters like Ogunneye, they will be hoping to mount a strong defence.

Thrice capped by England at Under-17 level, Ogunneye arguably plays in a position that is ideal for a youngster looking for chances in United’s first team.

Diogo Dalot lacks any form of competition at right back, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka not trusted by Erik ten Hag.

The Dutchman has shown faith in the United academy already this season in integrating Alejandro Garnacho into his first team plans.

For Ogunneye, that may be a step too far in the immediate future and his focus will likely be on continuing his development at youth level.

But should Ten Hag feel he needs a pacy attacking fullback, he will have one to turn to should he feel Ogunneye is ready.