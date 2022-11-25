Harry Kane is Manchester United’s “main desire” to replace Cristiano Ronaldo



Manchester United have identified Harry Kane as their number one option to replace Cristiano Ronaldo.

That is according to Spanish outlet Fichajes, who claim that the Tottenham Hotspur striker is the “main desire” around Old Trafford.

Having terminated Ronaldo’s contract earlier in the week, the Red Devils are likely to look for a marquee centre forward, even if they need to wait until the summer to get such a deal done.

That could suit a pursuit of Kane, who will have just 12 months remaining on his contract come June.

Tottenham managed to block a move to Manchester City back in 2021, but the England captain refused to agree a new deal.

With Kane able to move on a free transfer in 2024, Spurs may well feel the need to cash in as he approaches the end of his contract.

United have long been admirers of the striker and should Tottenham fail to qualify for the Champions League he may well finally be available for a move.

At 29 years of age, Kane would be one of the more experienced options the Red Devils could go for.

That could actually be a positive for Erik ten Hag, who will need a player capable of handling the pressure of leading the line for his team.

Should his career follow a similar trajectory to that of Robert Lewandowski – still going strong at 34 – Kane could prove to be a shrewd acquisition.

Many fans would perhaps prefer a younger forward, given United’s recent form for bringing in older strikers only for them to need a replacement within 18 months.

Fichajes mentions Victor Osimhen and Lautaro Martinez as players considered by the club who would fit the bill in that regard.

But there can be no denying that Kane would be the ideal target taking only quality into the equation.

