Harry Maguire slowly gaining in confidence as he puts in commanding display vs USA



If there is one current Manchester United player who always gets criticised irrespective of his performances, it is club skipper Harry Maguire.

He has been woeful for the best part of one year now and with Erik ten Hag at the helm, he lost his place in the first XI to new recruit Lisandro Martinez.

To top it off, when Raphael Varane has been injured, the manager has turned to Victor Lindelof instead of the England centre-back.

Maguire back to his best

A lack of minutes meant many pundits implored England manager Gareth Southgate to pick someone younger but the Three Lions boss stuck by his man and has started him in both England games so far.

The United defender played well against Iran in the opener was was hardly tested. But against a rampaging USA side, Maguire had to use all his experience to ensure his team did not lose the contest.

Harry Maguire’s game by numbers vs. USA: 94 touches

88% pass accuracy

71 passes completed

8 long balls completed

8 clearances

3/4 aerial duels won

1 interception

1 block

1/1 dribble completed Mopped things up at the back. 🧹 pic.twitter.com/iKX28RjPXL — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) November 25, 2022

Some fine aerial defending and perfectly-timed tackles were the hallmark of his display on Friday. The 29-year-old hardly put a foot wrong as England held on to secure a point as the game ended 0-0.

Maguire made eight clearances and won three out of four aerial duels. He also made one crucial interception as well as one block.

What was even more impressive about his display was the range of passing he showcased. From perfectly-weighted long diagonals to line-breaking balls into midfield, Maguire had it all.

United can profit from recent run of form

The former Leicester City man had 94 touches of the ball and completed the game with an impressive passing accuracy of 88%.

He completed 71 passes while also successfully completing 8 long balls. He had one header on target while completing one successful dribble.

Erik ten Hag will be impressed with what he has seen from his skipper so far and it bodes well for United as they can now boast of four quality centre-backs.

With Varane’s injury record not exactly inspiring confidence, Maguire can slowly start building a case for himself to be included more often in the starting XI if he keeps up this sort of display.

