Manchester United’s Luke Shaw picks his favourite World Cup goal



Manchester United and England left back Luke Shaw was asked to pick his favourite World Cup goal before the tournament in Qatar got underway.

As reported on manutd.com, Shaw plumped for a goal scored and assisted by ex-Reds, at the 2014 tournament.

Robin van Persie‘s incredible flying header, assisted by Daley Blind‘s raking crossfield pass in Netherlands 5-1 demolition of Spain was Shaw’s winner.

“I think one that sticks in my mind, obviously because I think at the time at they were both actually at Manchester United, was Daley Blind and Robin van Persie,” he said.

It was a goal littered with United connections, not just with the creators on the field but Louis van Gaal, who was in charge of the Dutch side on the day.

Van Gaal joined United at the end of the 2014 finals.

Shaw added that Daley Blind was particularly happy with his part in the goal with himself and Shaw talking about it during their time together at Old Trafford.

“I think that goal was unbelievable. Daley was so happy with his pass, he talked about it when he was here. I think I’d have to pick that goal because it was an extremely incredible goal.” he said.

It is, no doubt, one of the most iconic goals in World Cup history. The image of van Persie flying through the air to somehow loop the ball over Iker Casillas with a wonderfully improvised header will live long in the memory.

📅 15 years ago today, Robin van Persie scored his first international goal 🇳🇱 He ended his career as @OnsOranje's record scorer, having added 49 more 🤔 Was this the pick of the bunch, @Persie_Official? pic.twitter.com/SEX0tdN9qH — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) June 8, 2020

Shaw will be hoping Harry Kane et al. can produce something similar for England over the coming weeks, as the Three Lions look to leave their mark in Qatar.

England, and Shaw, got their World Cup campaign off to the perfect start in their Group B opener, hammering Iran 6-2, with Shaw playing well.

England’s will secure passage through to the knockout phases if they beat the USA, tonight.