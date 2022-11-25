Manchester United’s Victor Osimhen chances boosted as Napoli eye replacements



Manchester United’s hopes of signing Victor Osimhen have been handed a boost as Napoli have already begun to search for a replacement.

That is according to Italian journalist Paolo Bargiggia, who earlier tweeted:

“Youssef El Nesry of Sevilla and Jonathan David of Lille, two of the forwards followed by @sscnapoli for an eventual after @victorosimhen9.”

(Translated by Twitter)

Youssef El Nesry del Siviglia e Jonathan David del Lille, due tra gli attaccanti seguiti dal @sscnapoli per un'eventuale dopo @victorosimhen9 . — Paolo Bargiggia (@Paolo_Bargiggia) November 23, 2022

Manchester United are in desperate need of a new striker, a situation which was worsened by Cristiano Ronaldo’s termination following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

With Anthony Martial struggling for fitness throughout the campaign, Erik ten Hag has often been forced to field Marcus Rashford through the middle of his attack.

Osimhen is said to be high on United’s list of potential strikers and, as reported by The Peoples Person last week, the Nigerian could be targeted as early as January, despite the club usually preferring to make major acquisitions in the summer.

With Napoli seemingly accelerating their plans to replace him, it would appear that Gli Azzurri are bracing themselves for a bid sooner rather than later.

El Nesry could present a cheap option for the Serie A side as he has found himself out of favour at Sevilla, having only started in two La Liga matches this term.

Jonathan David has been linked with Manchester United – as well as a host of other Premier League clubs – but a move to Napoli may make more sense at this stage of the Canadian’s career.

Osimhen, meanwhile, looks primed for a step up to the Premier League. He has scored nine goals and in eleven appearances, making him Serie A’s top goalscorer so far this season.

With two assists, he is averaging a goal involvement roughly every 82 minutes in the league. Ten Hag would be sure to appreciate such an injection of attacking quality into his squad.

His dynamism and exceptional pressing intensity make him a real handful for defenders, and he certainly has the potential to lead the line at Old Trafford.

With a reported price tag of around £60m, a January move could well be possible under the right circumstances.

