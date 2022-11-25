Osman Bukari copies Cristiano Ronaldo “Siuuu!” celebration in 5-goal World Cup Opener

Ghana faced Portugal in their Group H World Cup opener on Wednesday and Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic “Siuuu!” goal celebration appeared not once but twice. However, Ghana’s Osman Bukari emulated Portugal’s captain on the second occasion. Ronaldo, who at the time watched from the bench, was noticeably annoyed by the imitation.

Bukari scored a 78th-minute header to cut the two-goal deficit to 3-2.

Ronaldo sat on the bench, fuming at conceding the goal and the copycat celebration that followed.

Portugal coach Fernando Santos had brought off Ronaldo just moments before.

Despite a shaky end to the game, Portugal came out as the winners.

A hot-blooded celebration

After a landslide of commentary following his “Siuuu!” celebration, Bukari tweeted to clear the air.

He claimed that the celebration was not disrespectful but an emotional response to scoring Ghana’s (and Africa’s) second World Cup 2022 goal.

Bukari also went on to say he was not raised to show such disrespect.

“I have noticed my celebration today has generated comments claiming I was disrespectful towards Ronaldo

“This is incorrect. I was overcome by the emotion of the moment of scoring for my country on my World Cup debut leading to my celebration.

“My upbringing doesn’t permit me to be disrespectful to elders let alone one of my idols.

“Thanks for your support and we focus on our next game!”

I have noticed my celebration today has generated comments claiming I was disrespectful towards Ronaldo This is incorrect. I was overcome by the emotion of the moment of scoring for my country on my World Cup debut leading to my celebration. My upbringing doesn’t permit me 1/2 pic.twitter.com/5MWy0yaql0 — Osman Bukari (@OsmanBukari9) November 24, 2022

After a largely tame first half, the two nations scored all five goals in the match’s second half.

In the first forty-five minutes, the most convincing chance fell to the feet of Portugal’s all-time leading goal scorer.

On this occasion, the ex-Manchester United man’s first touch was too heavy, putting too much distance between him and the ball. It also gave Ghanian keeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi the opportunity to intercept before the No.7 could poke the ball on either side of the keeper.

A chance at redemption

Ronaldo would later be given a chance to redeem himself in the sixty-fifth minute.

Referee Ismail Elfath awarded Portugal a hotly contested penalty. Elfath adjudged Ronaldo to have been fouled by Mohammed Salisu.

Replays of the foul support that the Portuguese captain may have gone to ground for a soft challenge.

Regardless, Ronaldo stepped up and dispatched the penalty.

Keeper Ati-Zgi went the right way, but the Portuguese striker struck the ball too hard for the keeper to get close enough to palm the ball away. Moments later, Ronaldo raced away and leapt into the air for his iconic celebration.

Siuuu again

The Portuguese striker’s converted penalty earned Ronaldo yet another record. He now goes down in history as the first man to score in five consecutive FIFA World Cups.

Portugal’s win secures them the top spot in Group H. Ghana goes to the bottom of the group below Uruguay and South Korea, who drew earlier in their opening match.

The next opportunity for either Bukari or Ronaldo to perform the iconic celebration comes on Monday as Portugal faces Uruguay and Ghana goes up against South Korea.