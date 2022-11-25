Raphael Varane trains in France XI ahead of World Cup clash with Denmark



Raphael Varane will return to action in France’s World Cup Group match against Denmark having recovered from the injury he sustained while playing for Manchester United.

The news comes from reliable French outlet L’Equipe, who report that Varane was involved in Les Bleus’ last training session.

Carried out behind closed doors, Varane was seen lining up alongside Dayot Upamecano.

That would suggest that Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate will be relegated to the bench.

Jules Kounde occupied the right back slot, meaning that possible United target Benjamin Pavard will also miss out.

Aside from that defensive shuffle, France will likely play with the same side that beat Australia 4-1 in their Group Stage opener.

Varane was injured during Man United’s 1-1 draw against Chelsea on October 22nd and faced a struggle to make the tournament.

He missed the match against Australia, but French fans will be delighted to have their starring centre back ready for action on Matchday 2.

As for United fans, the hope is that Varane has not been rushed back from injury.

The hamstring injury he went down with at Stamford Bridge has been something of a regular issue for the former Real Madrid man.

Erik ten Hag will certainly want Varane to return to Old Trafford free from niggles or fatigue.

He has forged a fantastic partnership with summer signing Lisandro Martinez at the heart of the Red Devils’ defence and will be crucial for the second half of Manchester United’s season.

