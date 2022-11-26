Argentina desperately turn to Lisandro Martinez to save drowning World Cup dream



Argentina national team manager Lionel Scaloni is set to start Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez against Mexico tonight.

The Albiceleste’s World Cup campaign got off to a nightmare start after they were beatenby two goals to one by a resilient Saudi Arabia side.

To the shock of many, Martinez did not start, with Scaloni preferring a defensive partnership of Tottenham’s Cristian Romero and Nicolas Otamendi.

A poor performance saw Romero substituted for Martinez at the hour mark.

The Mirror reports that Scaloni is now set to stick with this change and deploy Martinez in an effort to reinforce his defensive line.

The Mirror indicates, “Lisandro Martinez is set to make his first start at the World Cup – as Argentina turn to the Premier League to keep them in Qatar.”

“Questions have been asked in Argentina why Martinez was left out of the opening game following his promising start at Old Trafford.”

“He [Martinez] will partner former Manchester City defender Nicolas Otamendi in central defence – and other changes are likely.”

Alongside Martinez, it is thought that Manchester City’s Julian Alvarez could also start the game.

Should Argentina lose against a defensively sound Mexico side, that would spell the end of their World Cup conquest.

The South American team led by seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi will undoubtedly be looking to cast the ghosts of the Saudi Arabia defeat to a distant memory and clinch all three points.

On the evidence of his exploits so far with United this season, Martinez will be of immense value in achieving this primary objective.

