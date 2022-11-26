Barcelona desperately trying to offload Memphis Depay as Manchester United and Chelsea lie in wait



Even before the six-week World Cup break ensued, Manchester United’s need to recruit a goal-scorer in the winter transfer window had been well-documented.

Last season’s top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo was struggling to make an impact while Anthony Martial‘s injury woes meant he has hardly started games this season.

Marcus Rashford certainly looks like a man rejuvenated but his penchant for going for power instead of placement has meant United have failed to score as many as they would have liked.

Depay could be on the move

But now, following Ronaldo’s incendiary comments on Piers Morgan’s show, the club have mutually agreed to terminate his contract.

Which means recruiting a striker in January has become even more important if the club are to realise their goals this season.

A number of potential targets have been linked with a move to Old Trafford including the likes of World Cup stars — Cody Gakpo and Joao Felix.

News #Depay: He is also on the list of #MUFC. We‘ve been told that Ten Hag can really imagine bringing him back. There is contact between all parties. Barca would even terminate the contract, desperately wants to save the salary. @Sky_Marc @SkySportDE 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/PSrkcNiVnx — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) November 25, 2022

Another star who has been regularly linked with a return to the Red Devils is current Barcelona star Memphis Depay. He was reportedly close to a summer transfer but in the end, a move did not materialise.

According to SPORT, Barcelona want to offload the Dutch striker but in return, the player needs to waive off the money owed to him for the few months left on his Barcelona deal.

“He will at least try to forgive money in his contract termination, something he did not do this summer when he was close to Juventus. The Blaugrana club would provide him with the letter of freedom, renouncing to enter any transfer,” the report mentions.

United, Chelsea in the race

Interestingly, Depay was a target for Juventus in the summer and at that time, neither did he agree to forego his salary nor did he reduce his salary demands from the initially asked for £6m a year.

While the 28-year-old wants a move only to an elite club, one of his demands was also that the club need to be in the Champions League, something United cannot offer at the moment.

Chelsea are also said to be interested and they have the luxury of being able to afford his salary demands as well as offer Champions League football.

However, Depay does have unfinished business at United and he has always hinted at a return after not being able to impress in his one-and-half seasons as a Red Devil.

Erik ten Hag is a big admirer of his countryman, who has struggled for form and fitness this season. But he has looked sharp for his national team in the World Cup and that might be enough to tempt his suitors into making an offer soon.

