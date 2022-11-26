Frenkie de Jong: Liverpool join race for Erik ten Hag’s priority target



Liverpool have joined the race for Manchester United’s priority midfield target, Frenkie de Jong.

Last summer, De Jong was Erik ten Hag’s primary transfer pick but a move never came to fruition.

The player showed little to no intent in an Old Trafford reunion. In addition to this, an issue of his deferred wages that he is owned by Barcelona made a move even more impossible.

However, the Dutchman is still on United’s list. Recently, De Jong made explosive comments about his employers, accusing them of leaking confidential details of his contract over the summer in an effort to summer.

This turn of events according to a report, has alerted United and Chelsea, who have both made contact with the midfielder’s representatives to explore the possibility of a move to England.

United’s bitter rivals, Liverpool, are also now in pursuit of the 25-year-old.

Fichajes relays, “Liverpool want to acquire the services of the Dutchman because his is a profile that Jürgen Klopp likes a lot, taking into account his ability to move through different areas of the field, drive the ball to break lines and because of his good passing ability.”

“Frenkie de Jong is one of the players that FC Barcelona want to sell to lower the wage bill for the next summer transfer window and they would be willing to let him go in the next winter transfer window.”

“It is understood that they would let him go for 80 million euros.”

Fichajes also indicate that De Jong himself is receptive to a move but on only one condition – that his next club ensure his continuity with regard to prominence within the squad and playing time.

Beyond De Jong, Liverpool are also looking at two other United targets – Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice.

It is important that the Red Devils identify which player they wish to pursue and look to quickly procure their services ahead of Liverpool.

