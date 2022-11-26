Manchester United target Enzo Fernandez scores wondergoal for Argentina



Manchester United target Enzo Fernandez came off the bench to score a screamer for Argentina in their World Cup Group match against Mexico.

A short corner routine found the Benfica midfielder on the corner of the Mexican box.

Two touches from Fernandez saw him face up a defender, who he summarily bamboozled with a stepover before rifling the ball into the far corner.

Guillermo Ochoa was left with no chance with the power on the shot – as well as the laser-like precision to thread through a crowd of bodies – making Enzo’s strike utterly unstoppable.

It was the midfielder’s first ever goal for Argentina and it came at a fine time for La Albiceleste.

Failure to win in this match would have made qualification from Group C highly unlikely, while a defeat would have seen them knocked out altogether.

Enzo Fernandez’s goal double Argentina’s lead after a fine finish from Lionel Messi opened the scoring.

By securing the win, Fernandez might just have kickstarted his country’s resurrection in the Qatar World Cup, after their shambolic defeat against Saudi Arabia in their opener.

The No 24 only signed for Benfica from River Plate in the summer but has already been linked with a move to Manchester United.

Earlier this month it was reported that Erik ten Hag was “crazy for” the playmaker, with some suggestions that a January transfer could be on the cards.

Also featuring against Mexico was United defender Lisandro Martinez.

The centre back looked assured in possession and his defensive work was absent any of the errors of Cristian Romero, who he replaced after Argentina’s Matchday 1 debacle.

