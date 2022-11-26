Manchester United’s Antony misses Brazil training after illness setback



Manchester United winger Antony missed Friday’s training with Brazil due to an illness.

The United attacker joined a growing list of lay-offs for the Seleçao, who will also not be able to count on the services of right-back Danilo and Neymar for their next game against Switzerland.

Neymar and Danilo have already been ruled out for the rest of the group stage.

Alongside Antony, Liverpool’s Allison and West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta also missed team training.

The Mail reports on the United man’s illness setback, “Brazil are monitoring the fitness of forward Antony after the Manchester United man reportedly missed training through illness on Friday.”

“The favourites are now sweating they will be another man short for their game against Switzerland on Monday.

“It’s unclear at this stage how serious the illness is, but Tite will be hoping he will be able to call on the 22-year-old on Monday.”

The former Ajax star missed United’s last few games before the World Cup break with an injury. As per The Mail, the issues are not perceived to be related.

Antony came in as a substitute in Brazil’s superb 2-0 opening game against Serbia. He played for ten minutes and replaced Neymar.

With Neymar out, Antony could be afforded an enormous opportunity to become a starter for the remaining group games against Switzerland and Cameroon.

Should Antony not be deemed well enough to start, it is likely that Tite will turn to one of his many star-attacking alternatives like Rodrygo, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus.

Hopefully, Antony can shake off his illness and make himself available for selection on Monday.

