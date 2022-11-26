PSV ready to open talks with Manchester United for Cody Gakpo as January interest intensifies



Eredivisie giants PSV Eindhoven are ready to open talks with Manchester United over the January signing of striker Cody Gakpo.

However, these talks will only take place after the World Cup.

According to journalist Marco Timmer via SportWitness, it is not a foregone conclusion that the electric Gakpo departs the Netherlands and finally makes the jump to a more elite league.

SportWitness has also confirmed that the Red Devils will make their move for Gakpo in January. With Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure, signing a striker has become a necessity for Erik ten Hag.

Ten Hag is said to be a big fan of Gakpo, even after missing out on him over the summer.

Foot Mercato also indicates that United are finally poised to move for the 23-year-old in the winter window.

Foot Mercato reports, “Manchester United have decided to step up their pursuit of PSV Eindhoven star Cody Gakpo and are ‘serious’ about signing him in the January transfer window.”

“The current asking price is €60m but could rise if he continues to impress with the Netherlands at the World Cup. Manchester United have stepped up their ‘courting’ of the Dutch forward, who has 13 goals and 17 assists in 24 games this season.”

The report adds, “It’s believed that they will ‘go on the offensive in an attempt to beat the competition to his signature, and ‘have the means’ to match PSV’s demands and get a deal over the line.”

“Ten Hag’s admiration for Gakpo is drawn from the fact that the Netherlands international can play in multiple positions – on the wing, as a number 10 and even upfront.”

United’s eagerness to get a deal done quickly could be attributed to Gakpo attracting the interest of other clubs. A few weeks ago, Liverpool were said to be firmly looking to bring him to Anfield ahead of the Red Devils.

The club must secure Gakpo for Ten Hag. His age and ability make him a worthwhile investment. He would also solve some of the team’s most urgent problems.

