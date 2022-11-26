Real Madrid eyeing Lisandro Martinez after his impressive start to Manchester United career



Erik ten Hag has had a massive impact since being named as the new Manchester United manager. The job he had undertaken was no easy task but he seems to be thriving in his new role.

After a dismal last campaign, the Dutchman has already got his players playing the way he wants and has improved previously under-performing stars.

He has undertaken a major rebuilding job and has so far recruited immensely well and one of the best new players has been former Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez.

Lisandro, the United fan-favourite

The 24-year-old was a huge success during his Ajax days and it was difficult for Ten Hag to not take the Argentine international along with him to the Red Devils.

The Argentine has been a revelation since his move to Old Trafford and is the only player to have featured in all games this season. such is his importance to the manager’s plans.

His fearlessness and his habit of putting his body on the line during his all-action displays have endeared him to the Old Trafford faithful already.

The versatile defender had been courted for months by Premier League rivals Arsenal but he chose to come to Manchester, which has elevated his status among supporters.

The Argentina international’s impressive displays have already alerted a number of European giants with Real Madrid said to be interested in acquiring his services next summer.

Real eye Martinez move

According to Defensa Central, Los Blancos will once again be eyeing central defensive reinforcement considering the uncertainty surrounding Nacho’s future.

The veteran defender’s contract expires next summer and a contract extension has not yet been agreed and the Madrid giants are preparing for a contingency in case a resolution does not present itself.

The La Liga side have recruited centre-backs in each of their last three seasons — Eder Militao, David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger. And they are planning on making Martinez their fourth in a row.

However, United and Ten Hag will not entertain such a request any time soon considering his importance to the club and the length of his contract.

