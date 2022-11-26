Sam Allardyce says Harry Maguire “needs to leave” Manchester United



Sam Allardyce has told England’s World Cup star Harry Maguire that he must leave Manhester United.

Allardyce was speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast about England’s performances in Qatar ahead of their match against the USA.

The topic turned to Gareth Southgate’s faith in Maguire despite his recent struggles and media scrutiny.

“It leaves him in a great dilemma when comes back to United because if he isn’t going to get picked, he needs to leave,” he said.

“He’s certainly proven to everyone in the press, who were trying to pressurise Gareth not to play him and saying he isn’t good enough to play for United or England. He’s proven that is nonsense.”

Maguire had played well against Iran during the Three Lions’ 6-2 opening day victory.

He continued that good form into the USA game, in which he was arguably the best of a stale bunch during a hard-fought 0-0 draw.

At club level, however, Maguire has found such performances difficult to come by.

He has gone from undisputed starter to either third or fourth choice centre back, depending on whether or not Erik ten Hag feels Victor Lindelof is more suited to a particular match.

An injury to Raphael Varane opened the door for Maguire to retake his regular spot, but he was not able to convincingly nail down the position.

With Varane returning to fitness, United fans will be hoping that he stays healthy for the resumption of the Red Devils’ campaign.

That will likely see Maguire struggling for gametime once again, and even Southgate must have his limits on how much trust he places in players who don’t play for their clubs.

While a January move would be unlikely given United’s lack of cover, it would not be impossible, particularly if he continues to have a good World Cup.

