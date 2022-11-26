Saudi government’s ambitious plot to lure both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi



The Saudi government are planning an ambitious swoop for two of football’s greatest ever and most iconic stars.

The Mail reports that the Saudi authorities are planning to lure both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to the Saudi Pro-League.

Ronaldo is currently a free agent after both he and United mutually agreed on the termination of his contract.

This is after the 37-year-old did an explosive interview with Piers Morgan in which he made damning allegations against Erik ten Hag and the club.

Ronaldo, as per The Mail, has suitors interested in his services but any determination of his future is only likely to come after Portugal’s involvement in the World Cup comes to an end.

Several of Europe’s elite have come out to reject the former United striker’s advances.

Paris St Germain and Bayern Munich have distanced themselves from signing Ronaldo. Recently, a report reaffirmed Real Madrid’s lack of interest in their all-time goal scorer on a six-month contract.

With regard to Ronaldo’s foe for many years, Messi, Saudi interest in him is fuelled by the uncertainty surrounding his contract situation with PSG.

Messi’s term with PSG expires at the end of next summer. While the French champions are interested in extending his deal, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is said to be considering all his options.

The Mail indicates on the Saudi government’s interest in Messi, “The Argentine is an ambassador for the Saudi Arabian tourist board, therefore links surrounding a move are not surprising.”

Saudi Arabian Sports minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal was questioned on the Messi situation and his deal with the country. He said, “That’s benefited a lot in terms of tourism for the kingdom.”

He added, “If they can, I’d love to see them both [Messi and Ronaldo] play in the Saudi league.”

