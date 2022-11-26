Youssoufa Moukoko deals Manchester United huge transfer blow with latest comments



Borussia Dortmund’s Youssoufa Moukoko has expressed his intention to stay in Germany at Signal Iduna Park despite transfer interest in his services.

Over the last few weeks, Moukoko had emerged as a legitimate target for Manchester United in their search for a top-quality goalscorer to come in and lead the line.

With the youngster’s contract ending at the end of the season and with his impeccable quality already on display for the world to see, Moukoko was seen as a genuine contender to slot into Erik ten Hag’s plans.

Even Dortmund, a report stipulated, were extremely keen on selling the 18-year-old for a cut-price deal in January to avoid the likelihood of losing him for free in the summer.

Moukoko said a few days back that with time, his decision will be made clearer with many interested suitors eyeing a summer move.

The German international has now remarked that he wants to stay at Dortmund provided they clearly lay out the club’s vision for him going forward.

Moukoko said, “I feel so comfortable at BVB, I love the club.”

” I’d really love to stay at Borussia Dortmund.”

“I want to understand what kind of project and perspective the club will offer me, it’s an important point.”

With Moukoko’s declaration that he is leaning more towards penning a new deal with the Bundesliga giants, United must re-calibrate and shift their focus to other targets.

There are certainly options out there – Cody Gakpo, Joao Felix and Goncalo Ramos just to name a few.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see how Moukoko’s situation develops and whether indeed the final outcome will be a stay at Dortmund.

