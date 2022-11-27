Manchester United target Jonathan David available for transfer in January window

Manchester United have been handed a boost in their search for a striker to replace Cristiano Ronaldo, with Lille forward Jonathan David available for a January transfer.

That is according to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, who claims that the Ligue 1 side would sanction a departure for €50m.

“Another candidate of #MUFC is the 22 y/o Canadian striker.

“He was scouted several times and he wants to make the next step.

“We’ve been told that Lille would release him in winter for around €50m transfer fee.”

With the January transfer window a notoriously difficult time to complete major deals – particularly for United, it seems – such a green light would surely be welcomed at Old Trafford.

News #David: Another candidate of #MUFC is the 22 y/o Canadian striker. He was scouted several times and he wants to make the next step. We‘ve been told that Lille would release him in winter for around €50m transfer fee. @Sky_Marc @SkySportDE 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/Pjry4bdw3M — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) November 25, 2022

As reported by The Peoples Person last month, Jonathan David would be open to a midseason move.

A dynamic and pacey forward, the Canadian hitman has an abundance of potential that could flourish under Erik ten Hag’s tutelage.

David has scored nine goals and made three assists in 15 Ligue 1 appearances so far this season, directly contributing to over 44% of all of Lille’s goals.

He has taken to his new responsibilities as a lone central striker with aplomb this campaign and, while his hold up play could stand to improve, David could represent an exciting addition to the United offence.

Since terminating Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract by mutual consent, the Red Devils have only Anthony Martial as a natural striker in their squad.

The Frenchman has struggled for fitness this season, staring just two games in the Premier League and one in the League Cup.

