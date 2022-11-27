Dutch football expert says Man United’s chances of signing Cody Gakpo in January are “a lot higher”



TV presenter Hans Kraay Jr has said that Manchester United is likely to be Cody Gakpo’s next destination in January.

A recent report indicated that both the club hierarchy and Erik ten Hag were in sync with each other and were ready to move in January for the Netherlands international.

An exclusive by Football Insider also detailed that the Red Devils have a principle agreement in place with Gakpo and his representatives ahead of a winter window transfer.

With Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure, Ten Hag’s need for a high-quality goalscorer has only become more urgent and the position cannot go unaddressed any longer.

The United boss is said to be a big admirer of the versatile Gakpo and sees him as a good fit for the style of play he wants to implement at Old Trafford.

Any movement for Gakpo is only likely to take place after the World Cup, where the forward is enjoying a superb tournament.

So far, he has scored two goals for the Dutch.

Hans Kraay Jr told ESPN about Gakpo’s situation, “Gakpo is gone. PSV are not going to keep him, and cannot keep him anymore.”

“Gakpo will soon be playing in the Premier League. The chance that it will be Manchester United is now a lot higher again because Cristiano Ronaldo has left.”

“They have even more money available. At Liverpool, assistant Pepijn Lijnders is charmed by him, so he is chasing Jürgen Klopp. Yes, Gakpo is gone.”

Hans Kraay Jr’s confirmation of Lijnder’s admiration for Gakpo aligns with a report that also relayed Liverpool’s interest in the 23-year-old in January.

Hopefully, United can move fast and ward off any prowling eyes for the highly-talented attacker.

