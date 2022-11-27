Gary Neville outlines the one thing potential buyers must do to win over Man United fans



Manchester United legend Gary Neville has had his say on what a likely buyer for the club must do to win over fans and avoid repeating mistakes of the Glazers.

A few days ago, the Glazer family announced that they were looking for strategic alternatives to aid in the development of the club, including a full sale.

As expected this announcement has put some of the world’s most affluent billionaires, companies, and sovereign funds on high alert.

Britain’s richest man, Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been mentioned as a likely bidder for taking over the reins at his boyhood club.

Saudi Arabia’s sports minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal also confirmed his government’s support for private bids that will be geared towards the purchase of United and Liverpool.

With potential suitors lining up for what has been described as the sale of the century, Neville has said that United fans deserve to see a manifesto.

The ex-United defender told Sky Sports, “I think what Manchester United fans need to see is a manifesto from the new owners. United can’t be handing over to an owner that basically screams against what the club stands for or what the club wants.

“So there are manifesto pledges that I think are really important – like the fan voice, the fan experience, and maybe even positions for fans on the board.”

The 47-year-old added, “These are pledges I can think of off the top of my head that are really important for anybody bidding for Manchester United. It’s a manifesto that needs to be put forward so that the fans can understand.”

Some of the things the United legend outlined that should be clearly stipulated in the manifesto include fan voice, fan experience, positions for fans on the board, stadium redevelopment and the clearing of debt.

Neville also made a passionate plea to the Glazer family as they prepare to finally end their hold over United – to ensure that they exit in the right way and don’t saddle the fans with owners who they don’t like.

He urged the United owners to not prioritize money at the expense of the club’s future.

