Inter Milan reveal price for Manchester United’s top right-back target Denzel Dumfries



Of the many things that Erik ten Hag has done well since becoming the new Manchester United manager, one of them is in the recruitment department.

Considering the number of first team players who left the club in the summer, it was a difficult job for the Dutchman to negotiate. Six new players arrived and in the process, plugged a lot of holes in the squad.

The major deficiency in the current squad is in the right-back spot. Diogo Dalot has become the undisputed starter under Ten hag but Aaron Wan-Bissaka has lost his first-team status.

United’s RB search

The Englishman is close to a return to Crystal Palace in January which means a back-up right back has become of utmost necessity for the club.

Quite a few players have been linked with the squad and one of them is Denzel Dumfries. He was a target back in the summer as well but a move did not materialise.

The right full-back is currently a target of United as well as Premier League giants Chelsea and Inter Milan could be willing to sell the Dutch international in order to balance their books.

Inter have informed #Chelsea and Manchester United that Denzel Dumfries will be available for €60million next summer. (@Gazzetta_it) — ⭐️ Chels HQ ⭐️ (@Chels_HQ) November 26, 2022

According to La Gazzetta Dello Sport, “Inter value Chelsea and Manchester United target Denzel Dumfries at €60m and could use the proceeds of his sale to buy Atalanta‘s Giorgio Scalvini.”

Atalanta’s 19-year-old versatile defender Giorgio Scalvini is valued at €40million, a fee Inter cannot afford without selling one of their most valuable assets.

Inter preferably want to sell the defender but keep him on loan till the summer and is the primary player who can raise the most amount of money with a sale.

Dumfries close to a move

The 26-year-old had joined Inter Milan back in 2021 in a €14million deal from PSV and replaced Achraf Hakimi who got transferred to Paris Saint-Germain.

Dumfries has scored seven goals and ten assists in 65 appearances across all competitions with the Nerazzurri since his arrival and that as naturally attracted the interest of numerous clubs.

As of now, his performances in the World Cup have been nothing to write home about it is important to remember that Louis van Gaal trusts him more than the likes of Jurrien Timber and Jeremie Frimpong.

Erik ten Hag knows the player well and wants a right-back to contest with Dalot for the starting position. He has already mentioned that the Portuguese is overworked at the moment.