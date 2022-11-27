Man United have an agreement in principle with Cody Gakpo for January transfer



Manchester United are inching closer to getting Erik ten Hag his January transfer window priority target, Cody Gakpo.

United have a long-standing interest in Gakpo, running from the summer until now.

A move never materialized initially, after Ten Hag chose former Ajax star Antony when a decision between the two attackers had to be made.

With Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure, United’s need for a striker has only grown more dire, hence the strengthening of links to the PSV Eindhoven star.

An earlier report stipulated that Ten Hag and the hierarchy are finally set to move for their man in January, with the United boss being branded a big admirer of the versatile 23-year-old.

As per this report, it would take €60m to pry Gakpo from the Eredivisie, where he is enjoying a fantastic season.

According to Football Insider, talks have been held with the Red Devils keen on the Netherlands international.

Football Insider exclusively reports, “Man United are closing in on Gakpo deal after Ten Hag talks.”

“Man United have reached an ‘agreement in principle with PSV Eindhoven sensation Cody Gakpo, sources have told Football Insider.”

“PSV don’t want to sell in January and price tag set to increase after his dazzling star to World Cup.”

🚨 EXCLUSIVE! 🚨 – Man United are closing in on Gakpo deal after Ten Hag talks. ☎️ – "Agreement in principle" with the player, who is keen to join a PL giant. ✅ – PSV don't want to sell in Jan & price tag set to increase after his dazzling star to World Cup. 💸 — Football Insider (@footyinsider247) November 26, 2022

It is likely that the speed at which the principle agreement has been agreed upon stems from the personal terms that were spelt out between United and Gakpo’s representatives in the summer.

This agreement could have been carried forward with a view to finally getting a switch over the line in January.

United fans will undoubtedly be eager for negotiations to be concluded hastily and for the player to join early enough to offset Ronaldo’s departure.

