Manchester United all but ruled out of race for England’s Jude Bellingham

Manchester United have been all but ruled out of the race to sign England’s World Cup star Jude Bellingham.

That is according to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg, who earlier tweeted:

“Bellingham: Been told that #MUFC hardly has a chance anymore.

“Triple fight: Liverpool, City, Real! #LFC & Klopp pushing! But not at any price due to FFP. Price: Up to €150m! JB is LFCs top target for central midfield – next to 2 players from South America.”

The news will come as a huge blow to fans who witnessed Bellingham’s sensational performance against Iran in England’s World Cup opener.

While he noticeably struggled against the USA’s energetic midfield, his talent is undeniable.

As a confident passer and strong ball carrier, Bellingham may well have offered Erik ten Hag many of the qualities he sought to acquire in Frenkie de Jong over the summer.

It seems that United must now turn their attentions to alternative midfield targets.

While Casemiro and Christian Eriksen have both performed well for the Red Devils since signing in the last transfer window, the latter in particular has no cover.

Eriksen showed signs of fatigue as United’s schedule became more congested in the run up to the Qatar World Cup and Ten Hag’s side seem to lack any kind of creativity from deep in his absence.

One alternative could be Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez, who scored a wondergoal yesterday to help keep Argentina’s World Cup hopes alive against Mexico yesterday.

It is possible that he is also one of the two players that Plettenberg says Liverpool are tracking as alternatives to Bellingham.

The 21-year-old Argentine only moved to Benfica in the summer but has already been linked with the biggest club in Europe and United are thought to be particularly keen admirers.

