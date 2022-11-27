Manchester United closing in on agreeing sensational Michael Edwards deal



Manchester United are inching closer to bringing in ex-Liverpool transfer guru Michael Edwards to Old Trafford.

A while ago, it was claimed that Edwards was on United’s radar but links to him went cold.

According to Football Insider, the Red Devils are closing in on a swoop for the former Liverpool recruitment specialist and his arrival is not expected to be affected by a change of ownership.

Football Insider reports, “Man United are well placed to agree a deal with Michael Edwards regardless of a potential takeover, sources have told Football Insider.

“Football Insider understands that United remain well on course to finalise terms with Edwards and will wait until next summer for him to join.

“Talks are set to advance regardless of the growing uncertainty behind the scenes at the club. It is believed the takeover process, which is expected to be a long and complicated one, will have no bearing on the outcome of negotiations with Edwards.”

It is believed that United’s offer to Edwards is huge and highly attractive.

Football Insider adds that within United, Edwards is highly regarded as the best-placed candidate to oversee the 20-time English champions’ transfer business after so many costly mistakes in the past.

Currently, Edwards is on a sabbatical from football after stepping down from his role at Anfield.

Alongside United, Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is a big admirer of the transfer whizz, although United now look set to beat Chelsea to his services.

It was suggested that Edwards might return to Liverpool with his predecessor and former number two Julian Ward stepping down when the season ends.

However, as per Football Insider, this outcome is improbable.

Edwards would be a welcome addition. His extensive and stellar recruitment record would be invaluable in transforming United to become an unstoppable force in the transfer market.

