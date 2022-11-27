Manchester United’s Luke Shaw issues warning to Wales ahead of World Cup Clash



The year 2016. A 30-second clip of Wales players celebrating England getting knocked out of Euro 2016 circulates.

It’s an event that some may have forgotten – some but not Manchester United full-back Luke Shaw and likely the rest of the Three Lions. Shaw believes Wales could take a lesson in etiquette from England (via The Mirror).

A chance at redemption

The Red Devils defender confessed that England have an extra incentive to win their battle with Rob Page’s team. The footage of 2016’s Dragons indulging in the misfortunes of England lives in Three Lions memories rent free. If Gareth Southgate’s players have their way, dues will be paid.

The clash between Britain’s titans takes place on Tuesday night.

Everything to play for

A win at the Al Rayyan Stadium will send England to the last 16 as group winners. A draw would also give them safe passage to the next round of the competition. Redemption for a premature exit from the 2016 Euros and the mockery that followed will make a win the priority.

On the other hand, Wales must win to keep their World Cup dreams alive. Moreover, the Welsh will need the match between Iran and the United States to end in a draw.

Both teams will be chasing a win.

Respectful but ready to even the score

When asked about the 2016 incident and whether England would emulate the Welsh if they won, Shaw said:

“I think we are a respectful group. We do things in the right way. That’s the example Gareth wants to set, and we are all fully behind that. Does it give us any more motivation? I think you could say that.

The English defender added, “We can say things in interviews, but I’d rather do our talking on the pitch rather than off it.”

It was subtle, but the message was clear.

Wales has everything to play for, and England will want to regain momentum after a frustrating draw with the USA. The Three Lions will play to claim the top spot in the group and settle an old score.

The battle between Britain’s titans will be one no football fan wants to miss.