Mason Greenwood under investigation by police for a second bail breach



Suspended Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood is being probed by police for a second bail beach.

Greenwood’s breach involves violating terms of his bail that spell out he is not supposed to have direct or indirect contact with his alleged victim.

The Sun reports, “Police are looking into claims Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood breached bail conditions by paying for designer clothing for his alleged sex victim.

“The clothes were purchased online and sent to her address last week. It is claimed on Friday a bank account belonging to Greenwood was used to purchase £86 worth of women’s clothes from online fashion brand Luxe To Kill.

“The company was allegedly instructed online to deliver the items to the home address of the alleged victim.”

A source informed the The Sun that Greenwood did not place the order.

It is claimed the alleged victim still had access to the United academy graduate’s bank account.

The 21-year-old appeared before a crown court earlier in the week, where he was reminded of his responsibility to adhere to the laid-out bail terms.

Greater Manchester Police are working to determine whether this purchase constitutes a second breach of the player’s bail terms.

Greenwood was re-arrested last month after he made contact with his alleged victim.

He spent two days in police custody but was released following a private bail hearing.

Certainly, Greenwood’s situation is one for fans to keep an eye on. Hopefully, justice takes its course and the court comes to the right determination.

