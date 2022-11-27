Napoli do not want to part with Manchester United target Victor Osimhen in January



Manchester United are keen on signing Victor Osimhen from Napoli but may have to wait until the summer to secure the striker.

That is according to journalist Florian Plettenberg, who earlier tweeted the following:

“X News #Osimhen: The 23 y/o striker is one of the top candidates to replace Ronaldo. Bosses convinced that he could improve #MUFC!

“Problem: Neapel doesn’t want to let him go in winter. Regardless of the euros. United doesn’t want to pay €100m! No negotiations yet.”

Given Napoli’s fantastic start to the season, it is perfectly understandable that they would not want to be without their star striker for the second half of the campaign.

The Gli Azzuri sit at the top of the Serie A table, eight points clear of second-placed AC Milan with fifteen matches played.

Their youthful and exciting attacking unit has been a huge part of their strong start and Osimhen has been a key contributor.

The Nigerian tops the scoring charts with nine goals and has also contributed two assists in his eleven appearances this term.

In all competitions, Napoli are unbeaten in all but one game – a trip to Anfield – when Osimhen has featured.

His ability to shoulder the responsibilities of a central striker and give defenders not a moments peace make him an ideal candidate for the striker role at Manchester United.

And with the Red Devils lacking in firepower this season and only having one recognised striker in their squad (a usually unfit Anthony Martial), the position is one of great importance to the club’s recruitment plans.

While the club will need to replace Cristiano Ronaldo’s position in the squad come winter, Erik ten Hag might have to make do with a stopgap option before he stands a chance of getting Osimhen in the summer.

However, with Napoli already eyeing replacements for their number nine, there is plenty of reason for optimism.

