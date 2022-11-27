Reading’s Princewill Ehibhatiomhan on trial with Manchester United

Princewill Ehibhatiomhan is currently on trial with Manchester United and featured in an Under 17s match against Blackburn Rovers earlier this week.

The match was played on Wednesday and ended in a 2-1 win for the Red Devilsin the U17 Premier Cup.

Goals from Ethan Williams and Manni Norkett saw off the Rovers, but there will have been many eyes on Ehibhatiomhan’s performance.

The attacker, who turned 17 only last month, is a product of Reading’s youth academy.

Having rejected a deal to stay at Reading in the summer, he now appears to be shopping around for a new club.

The England youth international – who is also eligible for Nigeria – has had trials with Southampton and Chelsea in the last couple of months.

He scored six goals in thirteen appearances for the Royals in the Under 18 Premier League last term and could be set for a bright future.

As the latest Premier League side to take an interest, Manchester United will have been keen to see what Ehibhatiomhan could do.

They may get another chance to do so next week when United’s Under 18s take on fierce rivals Leeds United on Saturday.

A good performance in that highly competition fixture could see Ehibhatiomhan land an offer to join the youth ranks at United on a permanent basis.

Given Erik ten Hag’s willingness to promote youth players, the Red Devils are sure to be an attractive proposition for such talent.

Under the Dutchman’s tutelage, there is every chance that Princewill Ehibhatiomhan could one day become a household name.