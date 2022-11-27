Saudi Arabia’s Al-Nassr offers Cristiano Ronaldo three-year deal worth €225m



Former Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo has received his first major offer since departing Old Trafford.

Ronaldo and United came to a mutual agreement to terminate the 37-year-old’s terms after he gave an explosive interview to Piers Morgan that was deemed too venomous.

In the interview, Ronaldo accused certain people within the club of trying to force him out and even accused Erik ten Hag of disrespecting him.

Currently on World Cup duty with Portugal, any determination on Ronaldo’s future is likely to be made after the tournament.

According to AS, Ronaldo has received a mouth-watering €225m to join Saudi Arabian League side Al-Nassr.

AS reports, “Al-Nassr of the Saudi Arabian league has offered the Portuguese 225 million euros for three seasons.

“If Cristiano agrees to go to Saudi Arabia, he would almost triple his previous salary with Manchester United.

“The Saudi giant already tried to sign Cristiano last summer, but the negotiations did not come to fruition.”

Al-Nassr’s current offer for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is significantly less than it was last summer when he was actively pushing for an exit from the Theatre of Dreams.

The initial offer amounted to €300m for two seasons. This would have also seen the Red Devils receive a transfer fee of €30m.

Al-Nassr’s proposal aligns with a report that indicated the Saudi Arabian government’s wish to lure both Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to the country, in an effort to raise its calibre on the global stage.

With several elite European clubs slamming the door shut on Ronaldo’s face, he may be tempted to accept Al-Nassr’s offer, if only for one last mega pay-day.

