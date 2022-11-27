Sergej Milinkovic-Savic agrees deal with Juventus amidst long-standing Man United interest



Manchester United look set to miss out on Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The Serbian has been linked with the 20-time English champions for a number of years but the move has never come to fruition.

The constant rumours surrounding him and United have mostly been perceived to be agent-driven.

Nevertheless, Milinkovic-Savic is never far from the headlines as being a United target.

However, according to Tuttosport, the Lazio midfielder’s saga with the Red Devils could finally come to an end after a major development.

Tuttosport specifies that the 27-year-old could be on his way to Turin ahead of a possible move to Juventus.

“Sergej Milinković-Savić has reached an agreement with Juventus on salary.

“An agreement with the Serbian and his agent Kezman on the salary [reached] €5.5 million plus 1.5 in bonuses, still valid for next summer.

“Juventus must now reach an agreement over a fee with Lazio.”

To procure Milinkovic-Savic’s services, it is likely that Juventus will have to part with a huge amount of money.

At times, Lazio club chiefs’ ridiculously high demands for the player have been mooted as a reason for why no top club has ever gone in strongly for him.

The Serbia international is contracted to the Biancocelesti until 2024, which still leaves Lazio with considerable power during negotiations.

Since 2015 when he arrived, Milinkovic-Savic has cemented his status as one of Lazio’s most important players.

This season, the midfielder has contributed three goals and seven assists across 14 Serie A matches. Currently, on World Cup duty with his national team, it is likely that his future is clarified further when the tournament comes to an end.

It will be interesting to see whether United move for him or let Juventus have him unopposed.

