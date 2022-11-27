Sir Jim Ratcliffe rejects offer to buy Liverpool in favour of Manchester United



Britain’s richest man, Sir Jim Ratcliffe has rejected the opportunity to get into the race to purchase Liverpool, instead preferring to battle it out for Manchester United.

Recently, the Glazers announced that they were considering a full or partial sale of the 20-time English champions.

Ratcliffe, a boyhood United fan, has been widely mentioned as an interested party in United after first expressing his wish a few months ago.

He later issued a rebuttal, saying he would not wait around since the Glazers, who he had met and sounded out about a potential sale, showed no appetite in relinquishing control.

As well as the Red Devils, their bitter rivals, Liverpool, are also in the market with their own American owners, Fenway Sports Group exploring a sale.

According to FootMercato, the Ineos billionaire has turned down the opportunity to bid for Liverpool, with his sights now firmly trained on United.

FootMercato reports, “The 70-year-old English businessman has a considerable fortune. But he quickly dismissed the possibility of buying Liverpool.”

“However, it’s another story about Manchester United. Because of course he is a fan of the Red Devils. Then because he already sounded out the Glazers a few months ago about a takeover.”

“Ratcliffe is very interested and intends to make an offer to buy Manchester United. Even though he keeps telling Nice supporters that he is fully focused on the Riviera club, he probably won’t want to let such an opportunity slip away.”

FootMercato also indicates that when Ratcliffe makes the offer, it will be one worthy of being accepted by the Glazers.

Several United fans would be in favour of coming under Ratcliffe’s rule. He once outlined his plans for the club, which included stadium redevelopment and a revamp of the squad.

With the next few weeks shaping up to be decisive, the Ratcliffe situation is one for all supporters to keep a close eye on.

