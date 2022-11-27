Thomas Meunier struggles in Belgium’s shock loss to Morocco

Belgium suffered a surprise 2-0 defeat to Morocco in their second Group F fixture at the World Cup.

Abdelhamid Sabiri caught Thibaut Courtois out with an excellent whipped free kick from wide, with just under twenty minutes remaining, before Zakaria Aboukhal fired into the roof of the net in stoppage time to seal the win.

It was another struggle for the Red Devils, who continued on from their limp display against Canada, finding it difficult to make chances against well organised opposition.

Belgium were given a warning in stoppage time of the first half, with Morocco having a goal ruled out for offside in almost identical circumstances to the first goal.

The second half opened up a little but Belgium looked the more vulnerable with Morocco growing in confidence before finding their goals, which gave them a deserved win.

Manchester United right back target, Thomas Meunier completed 90 minutes in the win and found himself as involved as anyone for Belgium, with their stars failing to shine. Meunier provided a decent outlet in attacking areas but his final ball deserted him time after time, reflecting another below par team performance.

He also had a chance to get himself on the scoresheet midway through the first half but curled a tame effort into the arms of the Moroccan keeper, from the edge of the box.

Defensively, the 31-year-old was tested by Sofiane Boufal who fancied his chances against the Dortmund man. Meunier struggled to cope with Boufal and looked rather clumsy at times, giving away the free kick that lead to the goal.

Meunier has been regularly linked with a move to Old Trafford and with Aaron Wan-Bissaka likely on his way out of the club, United will be in the market for a back up to Diogo Dalot in the coming windows.

Another United target, Youri Tielemans, paid for his lacklustre display in Belgium’s opener by dropping to the bench but did come on as a substitute, just before the hour.

Tielemans failed to make an impact once more, as Belgium failed to create anything clear cut, before or after Sabiri’s opener.

Belgium will round off their Group F campaign against Croatia, on Thursday, knowing they will need to drastically improve to keep their World Cup hopes alive.