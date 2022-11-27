World Cup hero Cody Gakpo finally responds to Manchester United’s strong interest



PSV Eindhoven striker Cody Gakpo has responded to the constant reports linking him with a January move to Manchester United.

Recently, a report detailed that the Red Devils had agreed an agreement in principle with Gakpo for a blockbuster winter switch.

Another one indicated that both Erik ten Hag and club chiefs were preparing to move for the highly-talented 23-year-old in January.

In Ten Hag’s eyes, Gakpo is the perfect Cristiano Ronaldo replacement. His versatility also renders him an invaluable asset for the United boss.

In the summer, United were strong suitors for Gakpo but in the end, the 20-time English champions opted for Antony instead.

Dutch TV presenter Hans Kraay Jr all but confirmed that Gakpo is on his way out of the Eredivisie, saying United is the club best poised to procure his services.

Gakpo has now remarked on his situation and said he is flattered by the interest in him.

The player said, “I’m focused now on the World Cup. It’s always nice to hear but I just focus here and do my best.”

“I don’t get shy about the rumours. But it’s a team sport, it’s not about one person. I prefer it to be about the team. It’s nice things that people write, but I’m not too concerned with that.”

Gakpo refused to rule out a move when the window opens in January.

When he was quizzed about this, he said, “Right now I’m busy with the Dutch team. I’ll see what happens in the winter. In football, anything is possible.”

🗣 "It's always nice to hear such rumours." Cody Gakpo is flattered by the stories linking him with a transfer to the Premier League pic.twitter.com/Y3LlMeq9ca — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 27, 2022

He also backed himself to succeed anywhere, retorting that the world had not seen the best of him yet.

For the Netherlands so far, Gakpo is the star man. He has two goals for Louis van Gaal‘s side to his name. Hopefully, United tie him up quickly and bring him to Old Trafford.

