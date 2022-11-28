

Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes was the man of the match as Portugal overcame Uruguay to book their place in the last 16 of the World Cup in Qatar.

Fernandes was credited by FIFA with the first Portuguese goal on 54 minutes, even though Cristiano Ronaldo claimed it. Whether or not it touched the 37 year old’s head will never be truly known.

There was no question as to who was responsible for Portugal’s second. In injury time, Fernandes nutmegged the Uruguayan defender, but the ball hit his hand having travelled through his legs and the VAR called the referee back to award a penalty.

United’s magnifico despatched the penalty coolly with his stutter step and hop technique sending the goalkeeper the wrong way.

At the other end, reported United target Diogo Costa made two excellent saves that helped his side through a tricky tie.

The first on 34 minutes saw him sprint out quickly and spread himself when Bentancur was through on goal.

He scotched another promising Uruguay attack on 78 minutes in what was a commanding performance, following his nervous opener against Ghana.

United are reported to have asked to be kept informed of any other interest in Costa, who FC Porto recently signed to a new deal with €75 million buyout.

With David de Gea‘s expensive contract coming to an end, the Portuguese shot stopper is very much in the shop window in this tournament.

Another player linked with United, Joao Felix, put in a busy performance but did not connect particularly well with Cristiano Ronaldo up front.

There were rumoured United transfer targets everywhere, with striker Gonçalo Ramos replacing Ronaldo with around 10 minutes to go and looking lively.

It is likely that Ramos and potentially Dalot will have the chance to shine in Portugal’s last group game against South Korea, as first team regulars are likely to be rested ahead of the round of 16.