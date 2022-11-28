AC Milan and Portugal star Rafael Leao is not a Manchester United target



Manchester United are unlikely to be in the running to sign AC Milan forward Rafael Leao, according to Florian Plettenberg.

The Sky Sports Germany journalist earlier tweeted the following:

“News #Leao: Been told that its not hot between him and #MUFC! The club is focused on finding a striker. The wings are well and expensively manned.”

Few could argue with that assessment of United’s wide options, at least on the left flank.

Erik ten Hag currently has Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, and young Alejandro Garnacho to call on in that position.

Indeed, it seems to be the one area of Manchester United’s attack that does have sufficient cover.

The Red Devils can count Anthony Martial as the only recognised striker in their squad at present, while summer signing Antony is the only left-footed attacker in the first team.

With Ten Hag preferring to use inverted wingers, a right-sided player would likely be prioritised over one on the left. The striker situation is presently by far the direst.

As reported by The Peoples Person earlier in the month, United had been linked with Rafael Leao, but the fee he would have commanded would have made a winter transfer highly unlikely.

With the team needing to prioritise positions elsewhere, it would appear that Leao will not be a summer target either.

The 23-year-old is no doubt a fantastic player and has shone for Milan this term, with 6 goals and 4 assists in 14 Serie A appearances.

But it might be a case of the right player at the wrong time, with the fee he would command far eclipsing United’s need for him.

Should Ten Hag decide he does want someone to bolster his options on the left, a move for Cody Gakpo looks far more likely, given his comparatively low price and the club’s recorded interest.

