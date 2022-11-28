Alejandro Garnacho has started training early in a bid to impress Erik ten Hag



With most Manchester United players currently busy with their national team at the World Cup, Erik ten Hag has given a break to those who have not been selected.

The plan is for them to rejoin training soon at Carrington before flying to Andalusia for a short training camp before going on to play two friendlies against la Liga sides Cadiz and Real Betis.

For young players, it will be a great time for them to impress the manager and possibly try and make a case for themselves in the post World Cup fixtures.

Garnacho desperate to impress

Even apart from youth stars, a number of first-team stars will also have a chance to work with the manager closely and one of them is Player of the Month Alejandro Garnacho.

He was United’s star in the four competitive fixtures this month, notching two goals and the same number of assists and was even challenged by the former Ajax boss to become a regular fixture of the starting line-up.

His impressive form included his first senior goal against Real Sociedad in the Europa League as well as a winning goal in the Premier League against Fulham.

Garnacho also became the youngest United star to register two assists in the same game for his superlative feat against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup.

The Madrid-born youngster’s form prompted quite a few discussions on whether Argentina should have included him in their World Cup plans but in the end his dream did not come true.

Trying to get a headstart

His meticulous preparation ahead of games has come in for a lot of praise and the winger is currently trying to get a head-start on his teammates and has also begun working on his fitness.

The Argentine has been spotted heading to Madrid and training with fitness coach Javier Ledesma at the ESC LALIGA&NBA Football Centre on the outskirts of the Spanish capital.

The pictures were uploaded on social media, and this will surely be an attempt to impress Ten Hag who has spoke about the need for the 18-year-old to keep working hard and keep his feet on the ground.

His competitor for the left wing spot, Jadon Sancho has also been working separately despite the break as he seeks to oust the Argentine and reclaim his spot in the first XI.

