Atletico Madrid back Diego Simeone in bitter row with Joao Felix amidst Man United interest



Manchester United have been mentioned as one of the most likely destinations for disgruntled Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix.

Over recent weeks, Felix has been tipped to be on the move, with the player dissatisfied with his situation at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Felix has been relegated to a secondary role under Simeone. This in addition to the style of play employed by the Argentine boss is viewed as problematic by the Portugal star.

The 23-year-old is desperate for a solution with his agent Jorge Mendes looking to move him on.

United have been handed a major boost in the pursuit of Felix, who as per Marca, is now all but certain to leave.

Marca reports that there is indeed a conflict between the player and his manager.

In the disagreement, club chiefs have chosen their side and have thrown their weight behind Simeone, leaving Felix in a more dire situation.

Marca relays, “The João Félix earthquake has shaken the sporting news of Atlético de Madrid. The footballer intends to leave the Rojiblancos and the sooner the better.”

“At Atlético there is a conflict between João Félix and Simeone and the club is committed to the figure of the Argentine coach.”

Marca adds that Felix’s primary intention is to go to a club where he will be guaranteed a prominent role.

The Spanish publication has also questioned the primary reasons behind Felix’s failure at Atletico Madrid – is it solely down to Simeone’s negative tactics or is the player’s attitude also to blame?

Felix has started the World Cup well, scoring in the opener against Ghana, when he got on the end of a Bruno Fernandes assist. United should be alert to his situation.

