Bruno Fernandes stars as Portugal through to the knock-outs after dramatic win over Uruguay

Portugal have beaten Uruguay 2-0 to reach the last 16 with one game to spare.

Manchester United had a lot of interest in this game with Diogo Dalot an unused substitute, Bruno Fernandes playing the full 90 and former Red Ronaldo also on the pitch.

For Uruguay, Facundo Pellistri entered the game 62 minutes in whilst former Reds Edinson Cavani and Guillermo Varela started.

It was Portugal that dominated possession in the first half with Bruno Fernandes seeing his shot go just wide of the post in the opening ten minutes.

Uruguay were growing into the game and beginning to use their channels of attack better.

About half an hour in and Bentancur made an emphatic run into the box, squeezing it through a number of Portuguese defenders and finding himself one on one with Diogo Costa but he saved it well – it was the best chance of the game so far.

Portugal started the second half on the front foot and a chance fell to United target Joao Felix who could only find the side netting.

Fernandes was screaming at him as he’d have had a tap-in if his team-mate had squared it to him instead of taking on the tight angled shot himself.

Moments later though and Portugal did take the lead though who scored it is debatable.

It came from a brilliant ball into the box from Fernandes and it looked as though it went straight through into the goal but Ronaldo claimed he got the faintest of touches on it with his head.

At the other end, Cavani found himself in with a chance but the former Red mis-kicked the ball and it went out for a goal kick.

Pellistri entered the fray as Uruguay changed their formation, and he looked spritely during his cameo.

Luis Suarez replaced Cavani and had a good chance from close range following a set piece but he found the side netting as well.

As Uruguay knocked on the door in a bid to get back into this game, Portugal went on the attack and were awarded a contentious penalty.

José María Giménez fell backwards and put his arm down to break his fall and the ball hit his arm. The referee didn’t give it but VAR called him to the monitor and the decision was overturned.

Fernandes hopped, skipped and jumped causing the keeper to go early and Fernandes coolly slotted it in.

He had the chance to secure a hat-trick deep into stoppage time but his shot from the edge of the area hit the post.

It takes the option of qualification out of Uruguay’s hands as they need to beat Ghana and will be relying on South Korea losing or drawing with Portugal.

If South Korea win, Uruguay could still qualify but they’d need to win by one more than South Korea.