Casemiro scores winning goal as Brazil breeze past Switzerland



Manchester United midfielder Casemiro displayed another world class performance for his national team.

His superb goal got Brazil the important two points against a resilient Switzerland team.

The game was pretty evenly matched despite Brazil having a few chances here and there.

The Swiss threatened while going forward, but Casemiro and co kept them at bay.

Casemiro showed his quality yet again, turning up on the big occasion.

Barring the goal, the 30 year old was dominant in midfield.

His vision, passing and well-timed interceptions make him one of the best defensive midfielders in the world.

Him and Fred have a great understanding in midfield, and United fans will be hoping to see that partnership thrive under Erik ten Hag.

Brazil are regarded as the favourites to win the FIFA World Cup by many, and it is not surprising considering the squad they have.

Antony did come on in the 73rd minute and looked neat on the ball.

The United trio will surely go deep into the tournament and might be unavailable for the opening game or two.

Ten Hag will be hoping that neither of them picks up a needless injury and can be back fresh for the second half of the season.